The Spring Hill Police Department is rolling out a new mass notification system for reaching residents and local businesses.
Spring Hill has opted into a contract with Rochester, New York-based Asher Group to establish the new system. The contract costs the city $9,800 per year and stands to be potentially renewed after three years. An opt-out clause therein allows either the city or Asher Group to cancel the remainder of the contract after the first year.
Branded as Hyper Reach, the system proliferates and manages push notifications, which can alert people when necessary through their personal devices’ apps even if those apps are not open. In the event of an emergency, authorities will need to be able to ensure everyone whom they intend to contact can be reached, which the system also accounts for by reaching out to target businesses and residents up to seven times if programmed to do so.
The city secured Hyper Reach’s emergency mass notification package, which includes a standard notification system, cybersecurity services, maintenance and web training. The training provided is optional but onsite for up to four hours of in-person training for SHPD personnel on how to utilize the system.
It comes with automated weather alerts, GIS powered by Google Maps and an integrated public alert and warning system. The system is scaled to deliver more than 100,000 messages per hour separate from an equal rate of text messages per hour.
Funding for the contract’s first year was factored into the Fiscal 2023 budget. Aldermen unanimously voted to authorize Mayor Jim Hagaman to enter the contract earlier this week. The contract’s initial term, which spans three years, will automatically segue into the next term of one year unless either party opts out, which can only be done with 90 days’ notice.
