The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several warnings for Williamson County residents, with potential flooding, sleet and ice forecast for Wednesday through Thursday night.
A flood watch was issued for Williamson County at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with up to five inches of rain anticipated to fall between Wednesday night through Thursday evening. The NWS forecasts a 90 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, and 100 percent chance on Thursday.
With temperatures expected to drop Thursday into the mid-20s, that rain is expected to turn into sleet, with the NWS also issuing a hazardous weather outlook, as well as a special weather statement warning of the dangers.
"Freezing rain is possible in some areas on Thursday and will spread across most of the midstate Thursday night," reads the NWS' special weather statement.
"A quarter inch of inch of ice would be greatly impactful. Travel would be extremely hazardous, if not impossible, and power outages likely. Please make the necessary preparations to deal with these kinds of hazards."
By Friday, however, temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing, with clear skies.
