With the deadline for small businesses to apply for the Tennessee Business Relief Program fast approaching on September 30, Gov. Bill Lee released a statement last weekend encouraging small businesses to take advantage of the approximately $120 million in available funds.
"We want to ensure this relief makes it to as many small businesses as possible who are hurting from the impacts of the pandemic,” Lee said in a statement. “I encourage every eligible business to certify and take advantage of these no-cost funds.”
The Department of Revenue estimated there to be around 15,000 businesses still eligible for the relief program across the state, with Williamson County having at least 1,400 small businesses (businesses employing one to ten people).
Businesses can check their eligibility through a short online questionnaire by clicking here. Eligible businesses may apply for the relief funds online by clicking here.
The initial $200 million in small business relief funds were first announced back in June. An additional $83.5 million was added to the program on Aug. 5.
Originally set to expire on Friday, Sept. 25, Lee extended the eligibility period by five days.
