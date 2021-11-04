A Smyrna man who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list on Wednesday was killed in Williamson County on Thursday morning as a Tennessee State Trooper attempted to stop the man along Interstate 840.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Smyrna Police Department held a joint-news conference on Thursday afternoon where they confirmed that 59-year-old Rodney Garrett was killed just before 9 a.m. after they said that he fled across lanes of traffic on I-840 near mile marker 42, which is just inside of the Williamson County line.
Garrett was place on the TBI's most wanted list less than 24 hours earlier for what Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold said was Garrett's Nov. 1 domestic shooting, which injured his wife in an Almaville Road home.
"Rodney Garrett's wife sustained a gunshot wound and she was transported to an area hospital where she is recovering," Arnold said in the news conference. "Mr. Garrett fled the scene and for several days our department cooperated and worked with multiple jurisdictions including federal, state and local authorities in an attempt to locate Mr. Garrett."
Garrett was subsequently charged with attempted criminal homicide.
THP Public Information Officer Lt. Bill Miller said that a trooper spotted a man matching Garrett's description walking along I-840's westbound lane with a pistol and proceeded to activate his emergency lights and turned around to make contact with that man, later identified as Garrett.
Miller said that Garrett then ran across the interstate lanes and the median and was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane.
Garrett died at the scene, but no further information about the investigation or the crash has been released by law enforcement.
According to Williamson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett, WCSO handled traffic management at the scene of the crash while THP investigated the scene.
