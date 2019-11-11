Williamson County residents may see their first snowfall of the year Monday night as the National Weather Service (NWS) has predicted a "light snow" to fall later Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Issuing a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the county, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s later on Monday, which combined with a 100 percent chance of rain, will likely result in a light snowfall.
"We're expecting just a light snow, probably less than half an inch," said NWS Meteorologist Mark Rose. "It's a pretty good probability that the rain will change over to snow before it ends because temperatures are going to fall so fast once this cold front comes through."
Rose also said there will "probably be some icy patches on the roads," with drivers advised to take caution Monday night and Tuesday morning, particularly when driving over bridges where water tends to accumulate.
"As cold air catches up with the moisture, the rain will turn to snow this evening and through the overnight hours," writes the NWS. "Snowfall accumulations will be light and will range from a dusting up to one half inch. Due to the light snow amounts and some residual surface moisture, area roadways could develop slick spots as overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 20s by sunrise Tuesday."
