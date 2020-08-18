The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman has approved revised zoning for 775 acres on Buckner Road, which would allow the land to be turned into a mixed-use community.
The land, which used to be the Alexander family farm, will be developed by commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture, according to a release.
The project plans to include more than 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms.
“Our vision is to create a gateway community for Spring Hill that will become the most desired place to live and work in Middle Tennessee,” Don Alexander, project manager at Southeast Venture and a member of the family, said in a release.
The first phase of the project will begin in Spring 2021, starting with realigning Buckner Lane. This phase would involve widening and realigning Buckner Lane to intersect with Thompson Station Road further east, which developers say would allow for more visibility and safer traffic control.
This project will happen as the construction of a new interchange at I-65 and extended Buckner Road.
“Spring Hill continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in Tennessee because of its quality housing, top-ranked schools, parks, lively festivals and events, rich history and more,” said Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.