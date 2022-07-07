This month’s Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce luncheon will feature a candidate forum for the state legislature’s districts that include parts of Spring Hill.
The Chamber of Commerce is set to host state representative candidates for District 64 and District 92. The former includes Maury County parts of the city whereas the latter jurisdiction includes the Williamson County component. The state candidate luncheon will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 at UAW Hall — 125 Stephen P. Yokich Pkwy. It is expected to end by 1 p.m.
The Chamber has invited incumbent Scott Cepicky, Jason Gilliam and Jameson Manor — all candidates in the District 64 race. Manor has yet to confirm his attendance at the forum. For the District 92 race, the Chamber has invited Matt Fitterer, Jeff Ford, Angela Hughes and incumbent Todd Warner. Hughes has not yet confirmed her attendance.
The event has been sponsored by Holiday Inn and will be catered by Salvo’s Family Pizza.
Retired Maury County Sheriff Enoch George — a fixture of Columbia’s Mule Day Parade — has endorsed Gilliam for District 64 state representative. Gilliam recently began running radio ads on WKOM and WKRM.
Rep. Cepicky (R-Culleoka), whom Gilliam runs to unseat, is a former NFL punter for the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. He took office to replace State Rep. Sheila Butt in November 2018 and successfully ran unopposed for re-election in 2020. Cepicky personally introduced a bill early last year to restrict transgender athletes from competing against the gender with which they identify.
District 92 Rep. Warner (R-Chapel Hill) has officially campaigned since May, weathering negative publicity still lingering from the FBI’s 2021 campaign finance fraud probe. His campaign has disclosed continued transactions for advertising services rendered by a firm associated with the fraud. The campaign has also incurred signage violations in Thompson’s Station.
