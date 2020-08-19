For years, the single most requested traffic project in Spring Hill were traffic signals at Port Royal Road and Saturn Parkway.
With that project now officially completed, city leaders on Monday approved a new partnership with the Brentwood-based company Corradino Group to perform a traffic signal study, which will see data collected over a two month period used to optimize the new traffic signals.
The projected cost of the project is $19,960; a $17,210 lump sum cost, as well as an additional fee based on direct expenses, which per the agreement is not to exceed $2,750.
The project is similar to the traffic study conducted on Main Street in 2019, which after completion, was found to have significantly improved travel times along one of Spring Hill’s main thoroughfares, including improving northbound travel speed during morning hours by 102%.
The project will unfold over three phases.
The first phase will see communications equipment installed at the Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road intersections - this equipment will be used to capture traffic data as motorists travel along the highly-trafficked street.
The second phase will be the actual data collection phase in which traffic data from both traffic signals on the Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road, as well as on Reserve Boulevard, will be collected. Data collection will take place during peak and low traffic hours.
The third and final phase will see Corradino Group propose a model for traffic signal synchronization based on the data collected.
The city of Spring Hill had budgeted for the current fiscal year $33,000 for a traffic signal study along Port Royal Road, with the projected cost of nearly $20,000 coming in well below budget.
The entire process is estimated to take about ten weeks.
