The Spring Hill Police Department is now seeking applicants for the role of full-time police officers.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to fill out an employment application online by clicking here.
Qualified applicants must posses a high school diploma or equivalent, be 21 years or older at the time of testing, possess a valid, unrestricted driver's license and must be a United States citizen.
Disqualification are numerous, and include things like felony convictions, DUI convictions and dishonorable discharges from any armed forces. For a full list of disqualifies, click here.
Candidates will be required to complete a written test, oral interview, agility test, a psychological examination and pass a background investigation. Candidates must also be able to work various hours and shifts that include 12 hour work days.
Starting pay is $19.31 an hour, and the position includes retirement, life insurance, medical, dental and vision insurance offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.