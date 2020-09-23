The Spring Hill Police Department is reaching out to community members for help in locating two young males who had reportedly run away from the Tennessee Children's Home.
The two males were last seen Monday night at around 8:30 p.m. near the Hardin's Landing and Winter Park subdivisions; two subdivisions located off of Duplex Road in between Port Royal Road and Old Kedron Road.
Both teens are white males, and were last seen wearing khaki pants and white shirts.
Residents who have information on the whereabouts of the two teens are asked to call the Spring Hill Police Department at (931) 486-2632.
