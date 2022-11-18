The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6.
According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
Now, SHPD is hoping that someone will recognize the vehicle, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Tommy Barber at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.
