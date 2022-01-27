The unemployment rate in Spring Hill dropped significantly from November to December according to a release Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor, whereas Franklin and Brentwood saw their rates increase slightly.
According to the newly released data, Spring Hill's unemployment rate dropped from 3.4 percent in November to 2.5 percent in December, with the number of city residents receiving unemployment benefits dropping from 844 to 620.
While Spring Hill saw a significant month-to-month improvement, Franklin and Brentwood's unemployment rate increased slightly. Franklin's unemployment rate of 1.9 percent in November jumped slightly to 2.1 percent, whereas Brentwood's increased from 2.1 to 2.2.
The unemployment rate for Williamson County at large remained unchanged from November to December, maintaining its rate of 2.1, the single-lowest unemployment rate in the state. In total, 2,756 Williamson County residents out of a workforce of 132,169 are receiving unemployment benefits.
While Williamson County saw no increase in its unemployment from November to December, the state as a whole didn't fare as well. Of Tennessee's 95 counties, 87 saw increases in unemployment rates from November to December, with Perry County seeing the most dramatic increase from 5.1 to 7.9 percent.
"Tennessee has many different services that can help unemployed residents find a new job or assist someone looking to skill up for a new career," reads a release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics.
"There are nearly 100 American Job Center locations across the state where job seekers can meet with career specialists and come up with an action plan. They can also find assistance online. The journey to a new job in the Volunteer State starts at www.TNWorkReady.com. The site offers multiple resources in an easy-to-access format."
To view a complete analysis of the November, 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
