The City of Spring Hill has agreed to a settlement with the family of Shane Tanner Scruggs, who passed away as a result of an automobile accident.
The accident originally occurred in Maury County on Jan. 22, 2020 and involved a Spring Hill Police Department officer. The officer's involvement was confirmed by law enforcement about two weeks after the wreck. The crash occurred at at 7:38 p.m. on Saturn Parkway close to the Kedron Road exit.
The City has agreed to pay the Scruggs family $7,500, a sum described as the “full and final settlement of this matter” by a resolution approved by the Board of Mayor Jim Hagaman and Aldermen with no further discussion. The city will be responsible for a $1,000 deductible with the remaining remuneration coming from Spring Hill’s municipal insurance carrier.
Besides the City of Spring Hill, defendants named in the lawsuit filed on the behalf of the family specifically included the Spring Hill Police Department, Williamson County and the Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications. The case was filed in Maury County Circuit Court.
The settlement comes after the Scruggs family worked to cover funeral expenses due to the deceased having no life insurance policy. A family friend, Renee Thompson, organized a GoFundMe campaign at the time with the goal of raising $20,000. With the final donation coming in February that year, the fundraiser had only raised a little over $1,700. With the settlement payout, albeit two years later, just under half the fundraising goal has reached the family.
Scruggs’s father, James Scruggs, worked for Bell Construction at the time of the incident. His mother, Lisa Scruggs, was the assistant manager at the Pleasant View Dollar General.
Little to no details — like Scruggs’s identity or police involvement — were released to the public about the incident until weeks afterward. By that point, Tennessee Highway Patrol was already heading an investigation into what transpired.
Scruggs graduated from Spring Hill High School in 2018. Pastor David Price officiated the service in which Scruggs was funeralized five days after the accident at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. He was subsequently interred at Spring Hill Memorial Park.
“Shane was such a kind young man who loved fishing with his dad and always had a smile that would light up a room,” according to Thompson.
Scruggs was reportedly survived by his four sisters and seven step-siblings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.