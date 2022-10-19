The City of Spring Hill and the Spring Hill Fire Department welcomed their new Fire Chief Victor Graig Temple during Monday night's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Temple most recently served as Chief of Emergency Medical Services in Fort Bend County, Texas.
“After a thorough search, we have found the right person to be Spring Hill’s new fire chief,” Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said in a news release. “His experience, training, and record of leadership in demanding roles got our attention.”
Temple replaced SHFD Acting-Chief Kevin Glenn who was appointed to that interim position in March after longtime SHFD Chief Terry Hood was fired following "poor record-keeping resulting in potential liability to the City."
During Monday night's BOMA meeting, Hagaman said that Glenn and the SHFD staff have "done a phenomenal and outstanding job to keep our city safe."
Temple is a fourth-generation firefighter originally from Millville, Delaware, having served since 1990 across three states.
In addition to his extensive fire service experience, Temple also holds a Masters Degree in Emergency Services Management and is credentialed as a Fire Service Chief Executive Officer from the Texas A&M Mays Business School.
