Spring Hill plans to open playgrounds in all of its parks on Saturday, June 13.
In order to use the playgrounds, parents must be with their children to help them maintain social distancing.
The parks will have sanitizing stations will be available — the city is recommending that visitors utilize them before an after children play on the equipment. The city will monitor to ensure that no more than 50 people are using the playgrounds at one time.
The splash pad at Port Royal Park and restrooms will remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.