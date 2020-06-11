The Williamson County Health Department has resumed the distribution of free PPE masks.
Questions were raised about potential health concerns overs the masks that have been provided by the state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but they have since been found to be safe for use.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, the masks will once again be available to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center where free COVID-19 testing is also taking place.
Concerns were first raised over the masks after reporting by News Channel 5, showed that the facemarks were treated with Silvadur, a product created by chemical manufacturer DuPont.
The state has now said that the masks are safe to use citing the Environmental Protection Agency who have said, according to reporting by Knox News, that the anti-microbial additive is safe.
