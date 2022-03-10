Resolve Molecular Diagnostics announced Thursday that it has partnered with the Williamson County government to provide more in-depth, accurate testing than self-administered rapid tests.
Throughout the pandemic, Franklin-based Resolve MDx has operated as an official lab partner of the state of Tennessee for its testing needs and provided testing services for many other counties in Middle Tennessee. Now, the firm’s newest partnership is with the government of its own county who requested that Resolve MDx take the helm.
“We are excited to form this partnership with Resolve MDx to provide testing to our workforce,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “We believe it will be an effective, local solution for periods when testing is needed the most.”
Anderson explained that county government was in need of workforce health and safety solutions to mitigate the likelihood of outbreaks and dampen the effects of surges like that of the recent Omicron variant. Federal funds awarded to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act have been allocated to cover the costs of the services rendered by Resolve MDx.
County employees can call (615) 800-8471 to schedule a COVID-19 test on weekdays. The tests will be administered via drive-through at the lab’s Franklin office location: 357 Riverside Drive. Those who schedule tests and take them before noon will also see same-day results, and others will see results within 24 hours.
“Covid-19 has been a challenge for employers and families across the country, and we are looking forward to serving our hard-working county employees and our community,” Resolve MDx CEO Wes Warrington said. “It is critical that those that serve Williamson County have access to the most accurate, timely testing possible.”
This comes a few months after Resolve MDx announced it was taking its infectious disease talents to the New Orleans area where the firm just built a 6,000-square-foot lab for “low seven figures” according to a November article from the Nashville Business Journal. Warrington reportedly attributed the move to rising demand for frequent testing of cast and crew within New Orleans’s budding film and entertainment industry.
Founded in 2013, Resolve Mdx primarily focused on genetic testing and specialized in pharmacogenetics, identifying medications that better suit specific patients. The pandemic led the company to pivot in order to accommodate a contract with the state of Tennessee, processing 2,000 to 2,500 COVID-19 tests per day at its peak.
COVID testing is now provided to all Williamson County employees including those of the Williamson County School District, the county Sheriff’s Department and all emergency services personnel.
