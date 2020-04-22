While no Tennessean is immune to the dangers of coronavirus, the virus poses a significantly higher risk to those 65 years-old and above, with eight out of ten deaths reported in the U.S. to be those 65 and older.
In an effort to help prevent further cases of COVID-19 among Tennessee’s most vulnerable population, as well as mitigate existing clusters, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced on Wednesday that it will be reporting the number of confirmed cases and related fatalities in all nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state.
The data shows that in Williamson County, the TDH reported on three long-term care facilities; NHC HealthCare Franklin, Fountains of Franklin, and NHC Place at Cool Springs - all in Franklin.
Between the three facilities, a total of 18 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed; 14 at NHC HealthCare Franklin and two each at Fountains of Franklin and NHC PLace at Cool Springs. The only fatalities reported were from NHC HealthCare Franklin, with two such cases.
“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement. “We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously.
"Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff.”
Aside from Davidson and Shelby Counties, which house Nashville and Memphis, respectively, Williamson County currently has the highest confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which, as of Wednesday, stood at 365, with six reported fatalities.
Across the whole state, the new data from the TDH reports a total of 37 fatalities at nursing homes and long-term care facilities and 375 confirmed cases.
While continuing to monitor new cases of the COVID-19 virus at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the TDH advises all such facilities to practice great caution, and to continue to abide by the Center for Disease Control’s Preparedness Checklist for Nursing Homes.
