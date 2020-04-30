Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement that barbershops and salons would be allowed to reopen on May 6 likely came as a relief to many.
Lee’s office Thursday released the full safety guidelines recommended for close contact businesses to abide by upon their reopening, including customer screenings, regular cleanings and more.
While many state leaders have condemned the decision to begin to reopen the state at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, just as many have expressed cautious optimism at the prospect of reopening Tennessee for business. Despite the opposition, the state’s phased reopening — dubbed the Tennessee Pledge — has continued to roll out as planned over the week.
State’s recommended guidance for close contact businesses
Close contact businesses will be allowed to reopen Wednesday, May 6, in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties being exempt from the reopening.
“As we continue a measured reopening of the economy, it’s critical we provide evidence-based guidance to businesses so they can keep their employees and customers safe,” Lee said.
“The very nature of close contact businesses calls for strong solutions and we’re inspired by the willingness of these small business owners to take the Tennessee Pledge. These guidelines will allow thousands of businesses to reopen, put their employees back to work, and serve customers in a thoughtful and safe manner.”
Many of the recommendations for close contact businesses will sound familiar; capacity to be reduced by 50 percent, maintain social distancing and regular cleanings. Recommendations that stand out, however, include there being no walk-ins to barbershops or salons, with services to be offered by appointment only.
View below for some of the more severe recommended guidelines:
- Do not allow non-customer companions to accompany customers during service
- Services that require removing face coverings (beard shaving/trimming, facials, etc.) are not permitted
- Customers should wear cloth face coverings at all times
- Screen customers for illness upon their entry into the premises
To view the recommended safety guidelines for close contact businesses in their entirety, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.