In 2016, Tennesseans were finally allowed to purchase wine and liquor on Saturdays. In January of 2018, a new bill allowed for wine and liquor to be picked up on Sundays, as well as on Labor Day, the Fourth of July and New Year's Day.
And now, state Rep. Glen Casada has moved to remove restrictions on alcohol sales even further by sponsoring a bill that will allow for the sale of wine and liquor on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Known as House Bill 371, the legislation was filed for introduction in the state House of Representatives on Jan. 21, with state Sen. Jon Lundberg (R - Bristol) sponsoring a state Senate version.
Having just recently been introduced, the bill is not yet scheduled for any committees or votes. Click here to read the bill in its entirety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.