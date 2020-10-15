With Williamson County voters already heading to the polls for early voting, last week Republican incumbent State Rep. Glen Casada scored an endorsement from the National Rifle Association.
Casada has been endorsed by the NRA several times throughout his 18 years of service in the State House of Representatives.
Casada has represented Tennessee District 63 in the State House since 2003, and was selected by his colleagues as House Speaker in 2017. Casada would later resign as House Speaker in 2019 amid scandal.
Founded in 1871, the NRA is a gun rights advocacy group whose political action committee regularly endorses and contributes to candidates all across the U.S., contributing more than $19 million to hundreds of candidates this election cycle.
Additionally, Casada had also received endorsements from the Tennessee Humane Society, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the well-being of animals, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a Nashville-based nonprofit that advocates against government interference and regulation in small businesses.
As of Oct. 13, Casada's campaign fund balance was $368,367, with his campaign receiving $19,696 from July 1-Sept. 30.
