According to a joint news release, those affected members have been notified by the state, after the department was notified of the issue on Oct. 23, by Gainwell, which manages the Medicaid Management Information System operations for TennCare.
This prompted an internal investigation, which uncovered that in November and December of 2019, a print/mail vendor, Axis Direct, was managing mailings to Medicaid members in Tennessee when a manual processing error occurred, misaddressing and sending protected health information to people who were not the intended recipients.
“TennCare is committed to safeguarding the information of our members. We have confidence in Gainwell and the process undertaken to identify the error that impacted certain members and correct it,” TennCare Director Stephen Smith said in the news release.
As part of reconciliation measures, impacted members will have free credit monitoring for one year as well as a dedicated call center to answer questions.
“Gainwell is committed to protecting the privacy and safeguarding the personal health information of Medicaid members,” Gainwell COO Dave Mason said in the news release. “While we are not aware of any misuse of personal information, we are notifying impacted members about the incident and highlighting the measures we’ve taken to correct the error and the actions we’ve taken to help protect their information.”
