State Representatives Glen Casada and Brandon Ogles have joined State Rep. Scott Cepicky in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a lawsuit that aims to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in four key battleground states.
The lawsuit
Filed on Tuesday to the U.S. Supreme Court, the lawsuit asserts the results in four states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — to be "unlawful," and requests that they be deemed unconstitutional due to "the appearance of voting irregularities," as well as asserted violations of state election laws.
Paxton has been acting attorney general for the state of Texas since 2015 and has drawn national attention after being indicted that same year on charges of securities fraud. As recently as October of this year, Paxton has also faced allegations of bribery and abuse of power, and is currently under investigation by the FBI according to "two people with knowledge of the probe," per the Associated Press.
Attorney General William Bar said on Tuesday that the U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud capable of changing the results of the 2020 election.
"There's too much evidence"
Cepicky, who represents Maury County, announced early Wednesday morning that he had asked state leadership and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III to sign onto the Paxton's lawsuit, writing that "our election integrity is of [the] utmost importance if the Republic is going to survive."
Casada, who represents eastern Williamson County, told the Home Page in a text exchange that he also intends to support the lawsuit alongside Cepicky and "many" other State House Republicans.
"There's too much evidence; eyewitness testimonies, etc. that there was corruption via mail-in ballots in some of the states in this year's election," Casada wrote.
Casada further wrote that there was no immediate timeline for Tennessee to sign onto the lawsuit, and that that would ultimately be up to the state's attorney general.
Ogles, who represents western Williamson County, told the Home Page in an email exchange that he would also be supporting the lawsuit.
"It is troubling to see that there are other states who have not held the election process in as high regard as we in Tennessee have," Ogles wrote.
State Rep. Sam Whitson wrote that he was unfamiliar with the lawsuit and that he had no comment.
The Williamson County Republican Party alleged similar claims as those expressed by Casada and others, asserting fraud in the 2020 election to be "so rampant from one end of the nation to the other" that Republican leaders ought to "step forward" and "champion [the] fight" against the alleged fraud.
