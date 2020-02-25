Democratic State Rep. Rick Staples of Knoxville spoke at length Tuesday at the Tennessee State Capitol building in Nashville about his new bill introduced late last month, a bill that would allow counties to hold referendum elections to authorize the growing and sale of marijuana.
Additionally, the bill would decriminalize the possession of “small amounts” of marijuana statewide as a means to not have farmers penalized.
While neither voicing support or opposition for the bill, both State Representatives Glen Casada and Sam Whitson noted the difficulty in enacting such a bill given that marijuana is still classified at a Class I narcotic by the federal government. Marijuana has already been legalized in many other states despite that federal classification.
Speaking during the Tuesday meeting of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee, Staples used his opportunity to speak to clear up some “misinformation” he had heard spoken about his bill, and made clear that the intent was to give Tennessee “a leg up” on the marijuana growing industry, and that the decriminalization aspect was merely a necessity to protect farmers from penalties.
“This piece of legislation is not about necessarily legalizing cannabis for recreational [and] medical use,” Staples said. “What I believe about Tennessee, is that because of our geographical location, our success with our soil and hydroponics with technology, is that as other states across the country legalize cannabis, Tennessee should be the ‘growing state.’ I believe we are the best state to do that, we have a great farming industry. I just want an opportunity to allow for locals to decide if that’s what they want to do.”
Whitson told the Home Page that he had long called for the Food and Drug Administration to address the federal classification of marijuana, and that passing such a bill could pose some difficulties.
“I've always called for the FDA to address the issue regarding the classification of marijuana as a Class I narcotic,” Whitson wrote. “Until then, it places our state and local law enforcement agencies at risk for failing to enforce federal law. The patchwork of marijuana laws across the nation requires federal legislation to correct this issue and allow a legal way forward for Tennessee.”
Casada argued the bill might not even be passable legally, as it would give “authority to the local governments that the Constitution doesn’t grant or give.”
Ultimately, Staples requested his bill be rolled to next week, where the Criminal Justice Subcommittee will once again discuss its ins and outs.
