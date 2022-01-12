Williamson County may soon be split into two congressional districts after Tennessee state Republicans presented a redistricting proposal in a committee hearing on Wednesday.
Required to be done every 10 years, redistricting refers to the process in which U.S. congressional districts are redrawn based on the results of the U.S. Census, which is also conducted once every 10 years.
Currently, Williamson County is wholly part of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Mark Green. Davidson County is also fully contained within District 5, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper.
Under the newly-drawn congressional district lines presented Wednesday, Williamson County is now proposed to be split vertically, with most of Franklin and Spring Hill being included in District 7, and Brentwood and eastern Williamson County being included in District 5.
Whereas Davidson County in its entirety currently is in District 5, the new proposal would split that county into three separate districts; congressional districts 7, 5 and 6. It's this particular proposal, state Democrats said, that they took issue with.
"This is a vicious map," said one Democratic lawmaker during the hearing, Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis).
"There was no stone unturned in this map to give a complete 100-year advantage to the majority party in this map. It will take a long, long time to recover from this map."
While District 5 has long been considered a comfortable win for Democrats given that it has been kept whole within one congressional district, Democrats voiced concerns that by splitting the city between three separate districts — districts that include more conservative-voting populations like Williamson and Maury County — state Republicans could effectively erase the votes of many.
The committee advanced the proposal, where it will now need to make its way through several hearings before being presented to Gov. Bill Lee for approval.
