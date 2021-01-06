The State of Tennessee is seeking both medical and non-medical workers who have been furloughed to join the Tennessee Medical Reserve Corps in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, they are seeking both paid workers and volunteers to help in various roles pertaining to the state's response to the health crisis, an opportunity they said can help those out of work who may have varied employment backgrounds.
While the state has not specified what type of paid or volunteer opportunities exist, they are encouraging those seeking work to register online here.
