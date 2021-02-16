Tennessee will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 next week.
According to a Tennessee Department of Health news release, the next level of registrations will begin on Monday, Feb. 22, and will include school staff members of K-12 schools and child care facilities, as well as operations personnel of first responder agencies.
“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in the news release. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”
TDH launched a new online scheduling tool to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at participating health department sites when patients are eligible to do so.
Tennesseans who have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccination do not need to re-enter their information in the new system.
TDH has also updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by adding pregnant women to Phase 1c.
TDH encourages pregnant women to talk with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance for pregnant women to help reduce their risk of COVID-19.
Tennessee’s full COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online here, and the state has a COVID-19 vaccination frequently asked questions page here.
Vaccine Updates in Williamson County
As previously reported, more than 10% of Williamson County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Home Page has collected information on how to sign up for the vaccine here.
The vaccine rollout has been rocky with some challenges due to no-shows at vaccination appointments through the county health department as well as general confusion about the process.
Last week Walmart joined the CDC’s U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which will give millions more people access to the vaccine.
