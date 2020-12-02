The Tennessee Board of Parole and other state agencies will hold the 18th annual Tennessee Season to Remember virtually on Thursday to honor and remember victims of homicide across the state.
According to a news release, the ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Nashville's First Baptist Church and will be livestreamed here.
Traditionally, families from across the state have gathered and placed ornaments on memorial wreaths that are displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol throughout the holiday season, but this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the names of homicide victims will be read aloud. in the ceremony. The Tennessee State Capitol will also be lit in purple to honor victims.
Scheduled speakers include Governor Bill Lee, who will speak in a taped recording, former First Lady and Tennessee Season to Remember founder Andrea Conte and keynote speaker April Armstrong, whose brother Darrell Sloan was murdered in a home robbery in 2009 in Wilson County.
Various state agencies, as well as state, federal and local law enforcement agencies, are working together on this years event, along with the support of victim advocacy groups You Have the Power and Tennessee Voices for Victims, U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office.
