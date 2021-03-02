The State of Tennessee will move to the 1c phase of the state's COVID-19 Vaccine plan starting Monday, March 8.
According to the state, Phase 1c includes people 16-years-old and older who have high-risk health conditions, such as people with diabetes who require medication, people who are obese or people with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
"This is a massive population, and the reason we're going to go ahead and speed up and go into that phase is in anticipation of this large surplus of vaccine that we expect in the next two to three weeks," TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in Tuesday's briefing, adding that there are an estimated 1.1 million Tennesseans who qualify for this phase.
Piercey also said that by the end of the month Tennessee could begin receiving 300,000 vaccines per week, and tomorrow the department anticipates receiving 54,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Piercey also recommended that residents use vaccinefinder.org to locate vaccine locations across the state.
More information about the state's response to COVID-19 can be found here, while information local to Williamson County can be found here.
