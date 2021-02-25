State-imposed visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities is set to end on Sunday, Feb. 28 according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
While the state-imposed visitation restrictions will no longer be in effect, the Health Department still advises long-term care facilities to adhere to the visitation guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
The Thursday announcement comes after Tennessee nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities have reached 100 percent vaccination rate, with assisted living facilities projected to reach a 100 percent vaccination week this week.
"The health and safety of vulnerable Tennesseans, especially our long-term care residents, remains our top priority, and our comprehensive and persistent efforts to protect this population from COVID-19 have saved lives,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.
“Now that vaccinations at all long-term care facilities are nearing completion, we are ready to transition to a more sustainable approach of following these best practices for safe operation of long-term care facilities in Tennessee.”
Per the guidance set forth by the CMS, assisted living facilities may allow indoor visitation when there has been no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. Per the guidelines, assisted living facilities may also now expand communal dining and other group activities provided other safety policies are adhered to.
