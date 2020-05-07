TN Labor Dept. Map

The Tennessee Department of Labor divides the state up into nine distinct regions for the purpose of reporting unemployment filing figures.

 By Chris Cannon

New unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor has shown that from April 26 to May 2, a total of 13,274 new claims for unemployment were filed in Northern Middle Tennessee.

Statewide, there were a total of 37,319 new claims during that same time period, marking the fourth consecutive drop in the number of new claims. Despite the positive trend, these latest numbers still dwarf those seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck, with the period from March 8-14 showing just 2,702 new claims filed.

The newly released data also shows the amount of ongoing claims in addition to the number of Tennesseans who had filed for unemployment for the first time. 

As of May 2, there were a total of 321,571 continued claims statewide in addition to the 37,319 new claims in the past week. Combining the two figures would bring the total number of unemployment claims to 358,890, which, when compared to Tennessee’s labor force of 3,362,841, reveals a possible statewide unemployment rate of 10.67%.

New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee

March 22-28: 32,246

March 29-April 4: 47,325

April 5-11: 34,643

April 12-18: 29,065

April 19-25: 14,927

April 26-May 2: 13,274

New unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14: 2,702

March 15-21: 39,096

March 22-28: 94,492

March 29-April 4: 112,438

April 5-11: 74,772

April 12-18: 68,968

April 19-25: 43,792

April 26-May 2: 37,319

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.