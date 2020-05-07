New unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor has shown that from April 26 to May 2, a total of 13,274 new claims for unemployment were filed in Northern Middle Tennessee.
Statewide, there were a total of 37,319 new claims during that same time period, marking the fourth consecutive drop in the number of new claims. Despite the positive trend, these latest numbers still dwarf those seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck, with the period from March 8-14 showing just 2,702 new claims filed.
The newly released data also shows the amount of ongoing claims in addition to the number of Tennesseans who had filed for unemployment for the first time.
As of May 2, there were a total of 321,571 continued claims statewide in addition to the 37,319 new claims in the past week. Combining the two figures would bring the total number of unemployment claims to 358,890, which, when compared to Tennessee’s labor force of 3,362,841, reveals a possible statewide unemployment rate of 10.67%.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
March 22-28: 32,246
March 29-April 4: 47,325
April 5-11: 34,643
April 12-18: 29,065
April 19-25: 14,927
April 26-May 2: 13,274
New unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 112,438
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
April 26-May 2: 37,319
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.