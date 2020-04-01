Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Children's Services Commissioner Jennifer Nichols are asking all Tennesseans to pay extra attention to the children in their homes and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state warns that the unrest could lead to an increase in child abuse and neglect and a decrease in reported allegations.
“Another collateral side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is domestic abuse, particularly child abuse, in our state. As schools and many childcare centers are closed and children are outside of the structured environment they are normally in, I want to remind everyone that each of us is a mandatory reporter of suspected child abuse," Gov. Lee said in a news release.
"I encourage all Tennesseans to be vigilant, to be engaged, to be certain that during this time of crisis we don’t add additional damage and that children are safe and protected."
According to the state, the higher levels of stress due to self-isolation, combined with many adults suddenly working from home or facing unemployment, could potentially lead to an increase in the number of children experiencing neglect or physical or sexual abuse.
“This is a real concern," Commissioner Nichols said in the news release. "We normally receive many reports of child abuse and neglect from teachers, childcare workers, and medical professionals – all people who see children on a regular basis. With families staying home to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools and childcare centers closed, there are fewer eyes on this vulnerable population,”
The state reports that the number of calls handled by the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline decreased nearly 19% in March 2020 compared to March 2019, falling from 9,934 to 8,070 this past month.
“It is more important than ever to increase awareness that all Tennesseans are mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect. During this unprecedented time, everyone is not necessarily safer at home,” Nichols added.
The announcement comes on the first day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is recognized in April each year, and under Tennessee law, it is every citizen’s responsibility to report known or suspected abuse or neglect of a child regardless if they know the child or a suspected abuser.
DCS encourages neighbors, friends, family and parents to be vigilant and call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline (1-877-237-0004) to make reports.
Citizens can also report child abuse online here or on the MyTN app.
The Child Abuse Hotline has continued to operate during the ongoing public health crisis, and according to the news release, DCS hotline staff continue to follow the same protocols to ensure all reports of child abuse and neglect are screened and investigated.
Child Protective Services investigators are also still going out to make face-to-face visits on all initial referrals of child abuse and neglect, while following CDC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.