The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hiring for six positions at their Nashville headquarters.
The open positions include Forensic Technicians, Network Ops Administrator in the Advanced Technology and Innovation Division, Systems Administrator for the Lead Technology and Innovation Division, Criminal History Examiner with the Tennessee Instant Check System Unit and a CJIS Support Specialist.
More information about the job opportunities including salaries and job requirements can be found here.
The TBI is a state-wide law enforcement agency that was established in 1980 after it was re-established from it's previous entity that was known as the Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was formed in 1951.
As previously reported, first responder agencies across Williamson County are also hiring for firefighter, police officer and other public service positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.