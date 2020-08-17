The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into Friday's shooting of a man by a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy.
The incident also resulted in a manhunt in an area off of Interstate 840 near Peytonsville-Arno Road.
According to a TBI news release, the state agency is investigating the incident at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.
TBI's detailed preliminary information shows that deputies attempted to stop an unidentified male driver on suspicion of reckless driving near mile marker 31 when the driver crashed.
TBI said that the man pulled a gun from his pants as he exited the car and a deputy fired on the man, striking him in the leg.
TBI also said that the man was treated for his injuries in a local hospital before he was booked into the Williamson County Jail. Authorities are working to confirm the man's identity.
The unidentified suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, failure to exercise due care and speeding and is currently held in the Williamson County Jail on a $520,000 bond.
As previously reported, no deputies were injured in the incident.
The Williamson Fire-Rescue, Williamson County Rescue Squad, Arrington Fire Rescue, Williamson Medical Center and the Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.
