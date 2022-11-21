The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures on state highways and interstates during the Thanksgiving holiday in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.
According to a TDOT news release, all construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said in the news release. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”
However, workers may be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects.
TDOT asks motorists to continue to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.
AAA predicts that 1.2 million people will travel across the state during the holiday period, an increase of 12,000 people from the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday and the busiest Thanksgiving since 2019.
Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device here.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter.
