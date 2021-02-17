The Tennessee Department of Transportation has used more than 20,000 tons of salt and logged over 117,000 miles clearing and treating roadways in response to this week's winter storms.
According to a TDOT news release, those numbers were reached on noon Wednesday having began on Sunday evening.
Crews continue to work around the clock, with most of the focus on state routes and interstates.
TDOT recommends that drivers contact their local city or county to check the condition of locally owned/neighborhood roads, and cities like Brentwood and Franklin are streaming live video of traffic cameras for residents. TDOT also has cameras viewable by the public on their SmartWay Map.
TDOT has 819 salt trucks statewide, 260 of which are in Middle Tennessee, and more than 61,000 tons of salt immediately available for the 26 counties in Middle Tennessee.
Brentwood Public Works crews have been pulling 12-hour shifts in order to keep the city's streets clear.
Many are staying in hotels provided by the city so that their workers are able to continue to clear roads as many live out of the city, making traveling to and from work either extremely dangerous or downright impossible.
The storm will continue to bring snow and ice to Williamson County throughout Thursday, and first responder agencies are asking people to stay home after dozens of calls for service have been made since Sunday, many involving disabled vehicles or vehicle accidents.
And while first responders are never really off, especially during a serious winter storm, some residents have been assisting first responders and healthcare workers with getting to work and getting unstuck from the ice by way of off-road vehicles.
