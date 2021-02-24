The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to patch potholes following last week's multiple winter storms that impacted much of Tennessee.
According to a TDOT news release, the department is "launching a massive effort using all available manpower" to repair multiple potholes across the state over the next few weeks on state routes and interstates.
Crews are currently using cold mix asphalt, while TDOT reports that some asphalt plants will open during the day to allow crews to use hot mix for a more permanent road repairs, but TDOT is warning that more permanent repairs may not be complete until spring or early summer. Inclement weather could also impact the timeline of completion.
TDOT said that motorists should be prepared for short term traffic delays including possible lane closures during these repairs, most of which the department plans to make during off-peak travel times (9 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekdays).
Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this online form.
TDOT also said in the news release that they don't keep a tally of the number of potholes, how many potholes are repaired or the cost of repairs per potholes as they are part of normal highway maintenance operations.
The City of Spring Hill is also urging citizens to report potholes. More information about Spring Hill's efforts can be found here.
