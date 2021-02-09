It’s been nearly two months since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in Tennessee and as of Monday Williamson County is reporting that 10.8 percent of the county’s population has been vaccinated.
Around 8.53 percent of the state’s population having received at least one dose. In Williamson County 5.92 percent of the population has received the first dose while 4.16 percent of the population has received the first and second dose of the vaccines, both of which are administered in two steps.
This comes out to a total of 34,093 vaccines administered in Williamson County, while 848,930 vaccines have been administered statewide, 165,212 of which have been administered since Feb. 1.
The vaccinations are provided for free by local, regional and metro health departments as well as pharmacies, hospitals and private practices.
In December, the first of the county’s first responders began receiving the vaccine soon after medical workers.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health's data, statewide 62 percent of those vaccinated are women versus 38 percent male patients, with white people making up 69 percent of those vaccinated followed by 14 percent whose race is listed as "unknown."
African Americans make up 7 percent of those vaccinated while Asians make up 1 percent, and 9 percent of those vaccinated are listed as "other/multicultural."
Ethnicity is listed as separate from race by the state which detailed that 2 percent of those vaccinated are Latino.
The United States has a history of medical abuse towards racial and ethic minorities, which has led in part to lower rates of vaccinations and distrust of the medical community.
With the vaccine rollout targeting the elderly and immunocompromised it's no surprise that 28 percent of patients statewide are between 71-80-years old, with those 81-years old and older making up 18% of the vaccinations, followed by patients aged 51-60 at 12 percent and 61-70-year-olds at 12 percent.
Last week people 70-years-old and older became eligible to sign up for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.
According to Williamson County Emergency Management Agency External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam, the wait times for receiving the vaccine once a patient is on the waitlist varies, and Bleam was not able to give any more specific data, adding that once names are added to the list that the list is then managed by the state.
“Each individual will have a different wait time based on their eligibility and vaccine availability,” Bleam said in an email. “Individuals should anticipate having to wait several days or even weeks, but should continue to check their email, including spam folders for a notification.”
The county has no timeline available on when they expect to vaccinate the majority of the county’s population, citing the fluidity of the situation based on everything from how much vaccine they actually receive to the willingness of the public to get vaccinated and any change to additional vaccine providers.
The Wall Street Journal reported that by mid-January an average of almost 900,000 people in the U.S. were getting their first doses of the vaccine each day, meaning that it could take until 2022 for most Americans to receive at least one shot of the vaccine.
The county is also reporting no issues in storing the influx of vaccines which require refrigeration until they are ready to be administered.
As of Monday, Williamson County is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases with more than 23,000 total cases since the virus was detected in the state one year ago. 187 of those Williamson County cases have resulted in the death of patients. That number is more than 10,000 Tennesseans who have died of COVID-19 statewide.
More information about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine data can be found here, while the state’s reporting on COVID-19 testing and infections can be found here.
The county also has a COVID-19 public information line here.
