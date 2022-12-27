For the first time in three years, TennCare will verify the eligibility of all those receiving the state health insurance, due to legislation passed in Congress Friday. The 12-month unwinding process will begin April 1.
Since January 2020, under the federal public health emergency, those on TennCare have not been required to renew their coverage. Where typically people would be cycled off each year due to ineligibility, the number of those enrolled in TennCare has grown more than 1.7 million from a typical 1.4 million in the last three years.
An estimated 350,000 people will no longer be eligible and lose coverage, according to TennCare’s latest numbers. Local health advocacy organizations such as Tennessee Justice Center said that some recipients will wrongfully lose coverage due to clerical errors, as has happened with past renewals.
“What we found the last time they did a redetermination is that not only are the people who have ceased to be eligible [losing] coverage — but because the process is so very complicated, many people lose coverage even though they are eligible, because they just aren't able to navigate the red tape and the bureaucracy,” Tennessee Justice Center Executive Director Michele Johnson told the Post in September.
TennCare advises beneficiaries to update their contact information. If the organization is not able to ensure eligibility from available data sources — such as Internal Revenue Service income data and Supplementation Nutrition Assistance Program information — members will receive a renewal packet in the mail or by email, according to a press release.
“One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage,” TennCare said in a statement.
