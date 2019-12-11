The Department of Revenue is pleased to offer Tennesseans the ability to apply for a personalized license plate online, rather than through a paper application.
The online application, available at personalizedplates.revenue.tn.gov, allows residents to select from more than 100 types of Tennessee license plates that are available to personalize. After selecting their plate design, customers then type in their desired configuration on their plate. They will know immediately if the configuration is available, based on a red or green box that will appear around the plate.
Customers can pay the $35 personalized plate application fee online, and later pick up their plate at their local county clerk’s office. Additional fees will apply at the county clerk’s office when a customer picks up the plate. Specialty plates also require an additional $35 fee.
The Department partnered with Business Information Systems (BIS) on the online personalized plate application. The Piney Flats, Tenn., based company also developed the Department’s Vehicle Title and Registration System, and it supports technology across all Tennessee county clerk offices.
“We are pleased to partner again with BIS to offer Tennesseans this added convenience,” Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This online application should make the personalized plate process even quicker and easier for residents.”
There are more than 56,000 personalized plates on Tennessee roads. The $35 personalization fee helps support the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2018 fiscal year, it collected $14.5 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.8 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.
To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.