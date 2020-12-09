The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of lane closures and construction projects throughout Middle Tennessee from Dec. 10-16, including the following in Williamson County.
Resurfacing on US Highway 31 (State Route 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road will take place daily from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and nightly from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., which will result in one lane closure at a time.
Construction of the Mack Hatcher Highway Northwest quadrant will take place daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
This will see a lane closure on State Route 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities.
State Route 96 will also see a lane closure daily from 9a.m.-3 p.m. between Arno Road and State Route 252 (Wilson Pike) for clearing and construction activities.
A full list of TDOT road closures and ongoing construction projects can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.