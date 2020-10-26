Republican State Rep. Sam Whitson, who is running to be re-elected to his seat in the state House representing Tennessee District 65, was endorsed Saturday by the Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association.
The organization lobbies on behalf of Tennessee firefighters.
In a social media post, Whitson thanked the organization for its endorsement, calling it "a true honor" to be supported by "firefighters who put themselves in harm's way to protect and serve [their communities]."
The Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association was charted in 1960 by the International Association of Fire Fighters, a labor union that represents more than 320,000 members and whose political action committee is among the "most active lobbying organizations in Washington, DC."
Whitson was also endorsed this month by the Tennessee State Employees Association, a nonprofit organization that represents "the interest and rights of state employees," and the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a Nashville-based nonprofit that advocates against government interference and regulation in small businesses.
As of Oct. 13, Whitson's campaign fund balance was $144,694, with his campaign receiving $13,300 from July 1-Sept. 30.
