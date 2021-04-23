Tennessee will resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement comes just one week after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended pausing the use of the single-dose vaccine due to health concerns, something that all 50 states complied with.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced the reversal in a news release on Friday, following a vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
According to reporting by CNN, that vote was 10 in favor and four opposed, with one abstention by someone who worked on clinical trail of the Johnson and Johnson (also known as Janssen) vaccine.
The vaccine was initially paused after six female patients developed a “rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.” That number has since been raised to 16, but that is out of more than 7 million Johnson and Johnson doses.
The Nashville Scene reported that one of those patients is a East Nashville resident.
The TDH recommends that women between the ages of 18 and 49 years old should weigh the risk of the vaccine with its benefits when choosing between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine versus the other two approved vaccines that are provided by Pfizer and Moderna.
“The independent review process conducted by ACIP further shows the amount of scrutiny and review that goes into ensuring the safety of all vaccines used in this country, including those that protect against COVID-19,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in the news release. “The CDC and FDA took a necessary pause in the administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the ACIP has done its diligence to confidently recommend that the country resume its use of the vaccine. We’re excited to get this third vaccine option back into use in Tennessee.”
Tennesseans can schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.
As of Friday, nearly 30% of Williamson County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while nearly 43 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of the two two-dose vaccines.
