First established as a a statewide day of observance in 1969, Nathan Bedford Forrest Day marks the birth of the Confederate Army general, and has been officially recognized in Tennessee every year since — though Forrest's history as a Confederate general, Klu Klux Klan leader and slaveholder have led some to push for the day's removal.
Democratic State Rep. London Lamar of Memphis on Tuesday spoke at length at the Capital Building in Nashville as to why days of observance should be reserved for those "who've made a positive impact on Tennessee's history," and not those who've "made a very bleak and negative impact."
"I truly believe his story should be told in a place that’s more appropriate, like a museum," Lamar said, referencing the bust of Forrest in the State Capitol Building, which itself has drawn some controversy. "I know our history as a state is not all positive, however, our state days are for those who’ve made a positive impact, and unfortunately, I truly believe Nathan Bedford Forrest is not one of those."
To exemplify why she didn't believe Forrest to be worthy of a state-wide day of observance, Lamar called back to the Fort Pillow Massacre, a slaughter directed by Forrest in 1864 near Memphis.
"The American Civil War was one of the deadliest wars in the history of the United States; it’s believed to have claimed the lives of over 350,000 American soldiers," Lamar said. "Even in the most gruesome times of war, there are still rules that are supposed to be honored. On April 12, 1864, Confederate cavalry was led into Fort Pillow to take control from the Union soldiers that occupied it."
Located roughly 40 miles north of Memphis, Fort Pillow was a Confederate base that had been taken over by Union soldiers in 1862, and was occupied by just under 600 soldiers, half of which were African American Union troops.
On April 12, 1864, Forrest's men recaptured Fort Pillow, and despite surrendering, the Union troops were slaughtered under Forrest's orders, with some accounts saying two-thirds of the African American troops were killed, while only a third of the white troops were killed. The slaughter is also believed to have included barbaric acts such as burning men alive and crucifixions.
"What happened next is referred to by many historians as one of the saddest, bleakest days in American military history," Lamar said. "Under the command of General Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Confederate soldiers were instructed to massacre almost 300 surrendering Union soldiers. The vast majority of these soldiers were African American, and considering the general’s behavior before and after this attack, one could assume the attack was made out of a hatred for African Americans."
"For some people like myself, this sounds like the work of a domestic terrorist, and it is. When drawing comparisons to Nathan Bedford Forrest, he’s more like [Adolf] Hitler, and when you think about Hitler in Germany, there’s no state holidays for Hitler, there’s not a bust in a capitol building, there’s not a state park… there’s not any type of recognition."
The bill designed to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as an official day of observance was rolled into the next meeting of the Naming, Designating & Private Acts Committee in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.