While Williamson County has retained its position of having the single-lowest unemployment rate in the state for the duration of the pandemic, the state as a whole saw a troubling increase in the number of a weekly unemployment claims, a new study found.
In a study published Thursday from the finance website WalletHub, Tennessee was ranked as having the fourth largest increase in weekly unemployment claims during the first week of 2022.
Derived from analyzing unemployment insurance claim data across all 50 states, the study found that when compared to the first week of 2020, unemployment claims during the first week of this year were up by 204.12 percent, the third largest such increase in the country.
Furthermore, the study found that the first week of this year saw a 170.68 percent increase in claims when compared to the first week in 2019, the second such largest increase in the country.
When comparing last week to the first week in 2021, however, unemployment claims actually decreased by 57.28 percent, the 25th smallest decrease in the country.
The most recent unemployment data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor shows that in November, Williamson County had a 2.1 percent unemployment rate, whereas its neighbor to the south, Maury County, had a rate of 4.7 percent, the second highest in the state.
The state as a whole reported a 4 percent unemployment rate for the month of November, with the Tennessee Department of Labor releasing December unemployment data on Jan. 20.
