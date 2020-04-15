Approximately 110,000 Tennesseans who filed for unemployment received the first wave of COVID-19 relief payments on Tuesday, with the state distributing nearly $94 million that day.
Most Tennesseans who applied for unemployment will receive their payment on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Labor.
Under normal circumstances, Tennesseans are eligible to receive up to $275 per week in unemployment benefits. After the passing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on March 27, unemployment beneficiaries will receive an additional $600 per week through July 31.
The previous week, which did not include the extra $600 in COVID-19 relief funds, Tennessee distributed $33 million in unemployment benefits. Unemployment payments going forward will now all include the additional $600 in COVID-19 relief funds.
Tennessee has among the lowest weekly unemployment compensation with its maximum amount of $275, and is tied with Florida for having the fifth lowest unemployment compensation in the country. For comparison, states like Illinois, Massachusetts and Maine have the highest weekly unemployment compensation at $1,495, $1,179 and $855, respectively.
To see if you’re eligible for unemployment benefits, click here to be directed to the Tennessee Department of Labor website.
