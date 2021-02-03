In partnership with the Tennessee Environmental Council, Spring Hill, Franklin and Brentwood will be participating in a statewide community tree giveaway program next month known as Tennessee Tree Day.
A nonprofit organization, the TEC launched its Tennessee Tree Day program in 2007, which sees tens of thousands of trees given out to Tennesseans across the state once a year. Since its inception, the program has seen more than 679,000 trees planted, with the goal of having one million trees planted by 2025.
Kicking off on March 20, the program allows for participants to pick up their own trees for a donation of $1.99 each, with a wide selection of offerings including northern red oaks, shortleaf pines eastern redbuds and more. Trees are approximately a year old, and range from one to three feet tall.
Participants must register in advance to receive their trees, which can be done online by clicking here. The three pickup locations in Williamson County are as follows:
Spring Hill
- Healthy Petz Veterinary Hospital, 3809 Jim Warren Road
- Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - noon
Franklin
- Williamson County UT Extension, 4215 Long Lane
- Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Brentwood
- Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South
- Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Additionally, the city of Spring Hill will be holding its own community tree giveaway in partnership with the TEC on March 19 at the Public Works office, 3893 Mahlon Moore Road. Those interested in this event are asked to email [email protected].
"Every year in the state of Tennessee, hundreds of native tree species are destroyed due to human development and natural disasters," reads a release from the TEC.
"Native trees are important members of our communities providing homes and habitats for fellow wildlife and pollinators, increasing property value, and cooling and cleaning our atmosphere."
According to the U.S. Forest Service, more than two million acres of Tennessee's native forests have been cut, with approximately 12,000 acres of trees cut annually. According to the Urban Forests Coalition, a single tree offsets $130,750 over 50 years in oxygen, air pollution control and stormwater drainage.
