Tennessee's unemployment rate was found to have dropped from 5.1% in January to 4.9% in February according to a Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
With February 2020's unemployment rate in Tennessee being reported as 3.9%, the latest figures show a promising return to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment across the state.
Since April 2020, the monthly unemployment rate has steadily dropped save for a spike in October and December, and continues to appear to be on a trajectory for recovery.
Between January and February, non-farm employment increased in the state by 6,300, with the largest employment increases occurring in the professional and business services sectors. When compared to January 2020, there are approximately 116,500 less non-farm jobs in the state.
Tennessee appears to be faring better than the United States as a whole, with the U.S. unemployment rate for January reported as being 6.2%, a slight improvement over January's rate of 6.3 percent.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 240,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
The state also launched the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC). The new website is located at www.TNVirtualAJC.com. It allows Tennesseans to research different programs, from different state agencies, that can help them remove barriers to employment, so they can more easily reenter Tennessee’s workforce. The VAJC allows job seekers to do this on their schedule, anytime, anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.