Tennessee's unemployment rate for the month of July was 4.7 percent, according to a release Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
This is the state's lowest monthly unemployment rate since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having dropped by .2 percentage points over June's rate of 4.9 percent, the latest monthly unemployment rate continues the 15 month-long trend of economic recovery in Tennessee.
Before the full effects of the pandemic were reflected in the state's unemployment rate, March of 2020 was reported as having a 4 percent unemployment rate. The next month in April, however, that rate skyrocketed to 15.8 percent, the highest rate ever recorded.
Since April of 2020, Tennessee's unemployment rate had steadily improved, dropping below 5 percent for the first time in February of this year.
Despite the improvement in unemployment, there were roughly 6,100 less nonfarm jobs in the state in July when compared to June, with the largest decrease in jobs occurring in the local government, retail trade, and wholesale trade sectors.
Yet despite the slight decrease in jobs in June, nonfarm employment overall has increased in Tennessee by 142,600 jobs this year, with the largest increases occurring in the professional and business services sector, followed by the hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities sectors.
Tennessee's unemployment rate for the month of June also outshined the United States as a whole, with the country's unemployment rate for July being reported as 5.4 percent.
Tennesseans searching for employment can find assistance in becoming work-ready by visiting the state’s one-stop resource website, www.TNWorkReady.com.
Job seekers can search through more than 430,000 open positions posted on www.Jobs4TN.gov that cover every skill level, every pay range, and are located in every area of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.