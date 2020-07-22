The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and WCSO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades welcomed thirteen new deputies who graduated from the WCSO Detention Training Academy this month.
According to a news release, Sheriff Rhoades administered the oath of office to Deputy Nolan Vanover, who also served at the class president and was awarded the Top Shot Award and Deputy Hunter Blair, who served as the class vice president and was awarded the Academic Award.
New deputies also included Deputy Ryan Demorest, Deputy Nicholas Brown, Deputy Ben Wells, Deputy William Dant, Deputy Ryan Waters, Deputy Joseph Degati, Deputy Ella Fultz-Miller, Deputy Tyler Pluhar, Deputy Cheyenne Baker, Deputy Todd England and Deputy Fabiola Figueroa.
The WCSO is one of only six agencies in Tennessee certified to have its own detention training academy.
